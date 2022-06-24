Duo were drunk and disorderly at Bushy’s TT village

Exterior view of the Isle of Man Courthouse in Douglas - ( Isle of Man Newspapers )

Two women from Douglas have been fined for being drunk and disorderly at Bushy’s TT village.

Bethany Lisa Parker was fined £250 and Sophia Angela Davies was fined £200 after they both admitted the offence.

Parker was also fined £250 for possessing cannabis.

Prosecuting advocate Barry Swain told the court that, on June 7 at 6.20pm, Parker and Davies were on the balcony at the TT village when members of the public contacted police.

They were said to be sitting on the ground with an empty bottle of Smirnoff next to them.

Police warned them about their behaviour as they were said to have been loud and swearing, with young children nearby as the Red Arrows were due to perform.

At 6.45pm security staff this time contacted police, saying that Parker and Davies were acting disorderly.

Police approached them again but when asked to leave the premises they began swearing and were reluctant to do so.

The court heard that Parker, who is 28, has a previous conviction for being drunk in a public place in August 2021.

On April 15, she was at police headquarters regarding an unrelated matter when officers found 0.9 grams of cannabis, valued at £18.

Defence advocate Kate Alexander represented both women and asked for credit to be given for their guilty pleas.

Ms Alexander said the offences had been low-level matters and there had been no suggestion there had been any further difficulties after their arrest.

Davies, who is 30 and lives at Anagh Coar Close, was said to have been out of trouble since 2011 and has self-referred to Motiv8 since the latest incident.

Parker was said to be seeing the Drug and Alcohol Team.

Deputy High Bailiff James Brooks ordered Parker to pay £175 prosecution costs and Davies to pay £125.