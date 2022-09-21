Early-hours disturbance leads to court appearance and conviction
Subscribe newsletter
Police were called in the early hours to the home of a man who was later convicted with threatening behaviour, a court has heard.
Stephen Michael Horner admitted the offence, was fined £300 and ordered to pay £125 prosecution costs.
Prosecuting advocate Roger Kane told High Bailiff Jayne Hughes that police were called to the 29-year-old’s address at Greeba Road in Douglas on August 21 at 4.30am after a report of a disturbance.
Horner was said to have been holding a knife but he denied this.
When officers arrived at the address, Horner went outside and tried to pull open the police car’s door.
He was said to be acting unpredictably and aggressively, swearing and shouting.
Despite being warned to calm down, he failed to comply, and was subsequently arrested.
Defence advocate Paul Glover asked the court to deal with the offence by way of a financial penalty.
Mr Glover asked for credit to be given for his client’s guilty plea and said that there had been no suggestion of any assault or resisting arrest.
The advocate said that Horner still denied that any knife was involved in the initial incident which prompted police being called and that he had spent 17 hours in custody after his arrest.
High Bailiff Jayne Hughes ordered Horner to pay the fine and costs at a rate of £100 per month.