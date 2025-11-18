A motorist who drove under the influence of cannabis twice in two weeks has been fined £1,500 and banned from the roads for two years.
Michael Alan Agate, aged 60, must also take an extended test at the end of his ban.
Prosecuting advocate Hazel Carroon told the court that police received a report of a smell of cannabis coming from a van, on June 26.
They stopped Agate on Main Road in Ballaugh, and a drug wipe test proved positive for the class B drug.
He was taken to police headquarters, where a blood sample later produced a reading of 6.6 for cannabis, above the legal limit of two.
On July 8, Agate was driving his van at Ballamodha, when police passed him travelling in the opposite direction.
They stopped him in Foxdale and reported that he had glazed watery eyes, and a grey colouring to his skin.
A drug wipe test again proved positive for cannabis.
At police headquarters, blood was taken and sent for analysis.
This later produced a result of 3.9 for cannabis.
When interviewed, Agate, who lives at West Kimmeragh Road in Bride, said he’d smoked a joint at around 7am on June 26.
He said that he used the drug for pain, as he suffered from arthritis, and had been to see a GP about getting medicinal cannabis.
The court heard that he had no previous convictions.
Defence advocate John Wright said that the defendant had held a clean licence for the best part of 40 years, and was a self-employed electrician.
Mr Wright said that he’d no longer be able to carry on with that work after a driving ban.
Magistrates fined the defendant £750 for each offence and also ordered £125 prosecution costs.
He’ll pay at a rate of £100 per month.