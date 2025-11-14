Friday evening’s wet and windy weather has led to police issue a warning about deteriorating driving conditions.
Posting on social media, a spokesperson for constabulary said: ‘There are multiple reports being taken all island of trees coming down and other outdoor furniture blocking roads at this time.
‘Emergency services and Department of Infrastructure have been mobilised to sort these incidences.
‘If persists a record of road obstructions will be highlighted in the near future to plan your journey safely.
‘Thank you for your patience and stay safe.’