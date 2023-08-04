A driver whose car was in a dangerous condition has been fined £450 and banned for six months.
James Michael Cowin already had 10 points on his licence and was given a further three for the latest offence, meaning he was disqualified under the totting up process.
Prosecuting advocate Hazel Carroon told the court that police were performing routine checks at Whitebridge Road in Onchan on April 12.
They stopped 30-year-old Cowin, who lives at Barrule Drive, Onchan, and reported that there were faults with his white Peugeot, including ones relating to the dashboard, a fog light, the windscreen, a wheel arch, and a wiper arm.
It was taken to the vehicle test centre where it was deemed unroadworthy.
Defence advocate Jane Gray entered a basis of plea on behalf of her client, in which electrician Cowin disputed some of the defects listed by the prosecution, saying that all key components had been zip-tied and were secure.
Prosecutor Ms Carroon said that, given the considerable number of defects, she did not feel it would make a material difference to the sentence.
Ms Gray went on to say that Cowin had bought the Peugeot earlier this year and it was classic, around 30 years old.
Cowin said that he had bought it to restore it to its former glory but had not realised it was in such bad condition.
He said that he had not driven it until the day he was spoken to by police.
Ms Gray asked for credit to be given for the defendant’s guilty plea, saying that he accepted that he should not have used the vehicle but a ban would impact him as he was an electrician who needed his licence.
Magistrates also ordered Cowin to pay £50 prosecution costs, which he will pay, along with the fine, at a rate of £100 per month.