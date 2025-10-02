The Isle of Man Constabulary has confirmed that no injuries were reported following a road traffic collision near Braddan Bridge earlier today (Thursday).
The incident happened shortly after midday and led to a section of Braddan Road being blocked while emergency services attended the scene.
In a statement, a police spokesperson said: ‘We can confirm that Police attended a road traffic collision in the area of Braddan Bridge with no injuries reported.
‘The road was only partially blocked for a period of time to allow for recovery of the vehicles but is now clear. The public are thanked for their patience and understanding.’
Traffic in the area was reported to be slow-moving during the early afternoon, but the route has since fully reopened.
Police have not released further details about the number of vehicles involved.