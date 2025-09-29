A 27-year-old Ramsey motorist has been fined £430 for having a vehicle on the road in a dangerous condition.
Louis Leonard Taylor, of Queen’s Pier Road, also had his licence endorsed with three penalty points and must also pay £50 prosecution costs.
He appeared before magistrates at Douglas Courthouse recently, admitting the offence.
The court heard that police stopped Taylor in St John’s on May 26, after they saw smoke coming from the bonnet of his Volkswagen Scirocco.
The car was seized and taken to the vehicle test centre where a vehicle examiner found it to have numerous defects, and deemed it unroadworthy.
Taylor agreed to pay the fine and costs at a rate of £100 per month.