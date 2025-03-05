Matthew David Joseph Prendergast admitted the offence and was also ordered to pay £50 prosecution costs by Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood.
At Douglas Courthouse, on Tuesday, March 4, prosecuting advocate Victoria Kinrade told the court that officers from the Isle of Man Constabulary were called to Spar at Snaefell Road in Willaston on October 2 last year, at 8.25pm.
There had been a report of two males fighting outside the shop.
Prendergast was said to have been stopped from coming into the store by a female staff member, but tried to push past them, bumping into her constantly.
She told him she would call the Isle of Man Constabulary, but he allegedly said: ‘I’m not bothered.’
A second charge, of common assault, was withdrawn by the prosecution, after it was accepted that spit from Prendergast had accidentally landed on the woman during the incident.
Prendergast was described by police officers as having glazed eyes and slurring his words.
He told officers from the Isle of Man Constabulary: ‘It was kids being a bit gobby and they hid in the shop.’
Defence advocate Lawrie Gelling said that her client accepted the prosecution case and that he had little memory of what had happened.
The advocate said that Prendergast wanted to apologise to the Spar shop assistant and the court.
Ms Gelling asked for credit to be given for the defendant’s guilty plea and added that the offence was now some time ago.
The advocate said that Prendergast, who lives at Stanley View in Douglas, claimed that there had been ‘playfighting’ outside the Spar store
He is set to pay the fine and costs at a rate of £15 per week, deducted from his benefits.