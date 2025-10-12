A Ramsey man who assaulted a former friend at an industrial estate has been fined £600 and ordered to pay his victim £500.
Philip Holt dragged the man out of his car and put him in a headlock.
The 42-year-old admitted common assault and was also ordered to pay £125 prosecution costs.
We previously reported that Holt and the victim were both at Snugborough Industrial Estate on April 17, at around 7.30am.
The victim was sitting in his car, when he said Holt opened his door and dragged him out, saying: ‘What have you been saying about me?’
He was forced onto the ground and tried to get up as Holt repeatedly said: ‘I just want to be your friend, you haven’t spoken to me.’
The man got up, but Holt then put his arm around his neck, in a headlock, and he said that he was struggling to breathe.
He managed to escape and get back into his car, locking the door behind him.
The victim said that Holt again tried to open it and was saying: ‘Just speak to me, just talk to me.’
Holt, who lives at Hanley Villas, got into his own vehicle and left.
A probation report said that the two men had been very close friends, but Holt said he had been told that the victim had been saying personal things about him and his plumbing business.
He said that he was emotional and upset, and had returned at the end of the incident to try to say how sorry he was.
Defence advocate Ian Kermode said that Holt was upset about the incident and very much hoped that the two men could become friends again.
Mr Kermode said that there had been no pre-meditation.
Holt agreed to pay all amounts by October 17.