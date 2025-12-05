A motorist who was driving at nearly double the speed limit has been fined £350 and given 10 penalty points.
Fari Sherphard Ncube, of Farmhill Lane, Douglas, was clocked by police driving his Porsche Cayman at 59mph in a 30mph zone.
The 49-year-old appeared before magistrates on December 4 and was also ordered to pay £50 prosecution costs.
The court heard that police were performing speed checks at Peel Road in Douglas on October 25, at 9.40pm, after it was said there had been frequent cases of high speeds there.
Ncube was stopped and said he had thought he was only doing around 40mph.
The defendant agreed to pay the fine and costs at a rate of £100 per month.