An R plate driver who crashed after swerving to avoid a rabbit has been fined £1,450.
Samuel Oliver Robinson didn’t report the accident and arranged to move his car to a field.
Magistrates also endorsed his licence with seven points and extended his R plate period by six months after the 18-year-old pleaded guilty to careless driving and failing to stop after an accident.
Prosecuting advocate Barry Swain told the court how a 999 call was received on August 2 at 1.07am, reporting that a car had crashed at Staarvey Road in Cronk-y-Voddy.
The Vauxhall Corsa had rolled onto its roof with Robinson and three female passengers inside. One of the females said that she had told Robinson to call the police but he had refused. She contacted a friend who took her to the hospital and the car was moved by a tractor.
Robinson, who lives at Westholme Howe Road in Onchan, was said to have rang his employer after the accident and asked him to recover the car for him. However, once he arrived, the employer refused to become involved after he realised the car had been moved and police had not been contacted. When officers arrived at Staarvey Road, they found smashed glass and debris on the road but the car had been moved behind a hedge in a field with the number plates no longer on it.
Mr Swain said that it was unclear if they had been removed or had come off in the crash.
Robinson was arrested and gave a full account of what had happened.
The court heard that he has no previous convictions.
Defence advocate Stephen Wood said that the passengers in the car had all confirmed that a rabbit had caused Robinson to swerve.
‘I am pleased to say the rabbit was avoided, albeit the consequences were significant,’ said the advocate.
Mr Wood said that Robinson had helped his passengers out of the car so it was not the same as a collision occurring and him then making off.
‘Mr Robinson would say that they all said to him that they were okay,’ said the advocate.
‘One said that she had a sore back but it doesn’t seem to have stopped her assisting him to move the car.
‘They were all fearful of the car being on the road.’
Mr Wood went on to say that Robinson had not known about the hospital visit until two days after the accident and denied removing the number plates. The advocate continued: ‘Thankfully there were no significant injuries. The failure to stop is in respect of him failing to ring emergency services.’
Magistrates fined Robinson £650 for careless driving and £800 for failing to stop. He was also ordered to pay £125 prosecution costs.