Fined for being drunk after he fled police

A 42-year-old joiner has been fined £400 for being drunk and disorderly outside Bordellos nightclub.

Phillip Tomkinson was also given a six-month ban from purchasing or being sold alcohol and ordered to pay £125 prosecution costs.

The latest offence was committed only days after he had finished an alcohol ban which was imposed in October for disorderly behaviour on licensed premises.

Prosecuting advocate Hazel Carroon told the court how Tomkinson, who lives at Tynwald Road in Willaston, was outside the Loch Promenade nightspot on April 3 at 3am.

He was involved in a verbal altercation with another male who was being restrained by a member of the public.

Tomkinson was said to be shouting and pointing his finger when police, who were on patrol, approached. This prompted him to run off, but he then fell over into the road.

He got up and walked away quickly, but police saw him again, climbing over a fence at a building site in Lord Street.

He was detained and started to swear at police, and was then subsequently arrested.

Tomkinson said: ‘Well, I was definitely drunk and disorderly.’

Defence advocate David Clegg said: ‘Mr Tomkinson is embarrassed to be back before the court so swiftly.

‘He was prohibited from purchasing alcohol and having adhered to that, he then went out for a few drinks.

‘He hadn’t realised his tolerance had been removed.

‘It hit him harder than expected and it spiralled. He apologises to the police and appreciates they are just doing their job. There was no physical resistance and he admitted it at the scene.’

Mr Clegg went on to ask for credit to be given for his client’s guilty plea and said that he was a hardworking self-employed joiner.