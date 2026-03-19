A 32-year-old fisherman has been handed a six-month restraining order after admitting threatening behaviour.
Mariyan Krasimirov Petrov appeared before magistrates recently and was also fined £300, plus £125 prosecution costs.
Prosecuting advocate Hazel Carroon told the court that Petrov had previously been in a relationship with the complainant, and they agreed to meet on June 23 at the Villa Marina.
She agreed to see him because he was said to owe her money, but Petrov became aggressive, waving his fist in her face, saying: ‘Are you only here for the money? I will f****** kill you and your boyfriend.’
The woman recorded the incident.
Petrov, of Finch Hill Grove, Douglas, will pay at a rate of £100 per month.