Children at Henry Bloom Noble Primary School in Douglas have been getting creative while sharing important safety messages.
Pupils aged four to 11 took part in a poster competition organised by homebuilder and property developer Dandara, with the winning designs now on display at the entrance to its Waterside development at Quay West in Douglas.
The initiative followed a presentation from the homebuilder’s health and safety manager, Paul Roberts, who spoke about the importance of staying safe on and around construction sites.
Children from reception to Year 6 were invited to design posters highlighting key messages about staying safe around such sites and explaining why such areas must never be entered.
Judges were impressed by the colourful and informative entries, with the winning designs from each age group enlarged and placed on display at the site entrance near Tesco.
Paul returned to the school to present prizes and certificates to the top three pupils in each year group and praised the effort and creativity shown throughout.
He said: ‘Engaging with the local community is important to us, from the earliest planning stages through to construction.
‘Visiting HBN School and speaking with the children about safety was a real highlight. Their creativity and attention to detail shone through in every poster, covering everything from protective clothing to site hazards.
‘Safety is our priority and we want everyone to understand why construction sites should never be accessed unsupervised. Thank you to head teacher Rachel Ashley and the staff for welcoming us and well done to all the pupils who took part.’
Construction is currently underway at the Waterside at Quay West, which is a new apartment development on a former industrial and car park site opposite Tesco in Lake Road.