Four teenage girls from Douglas are setting an example for others by organising litter picks around the town as part of their Duke of Edinburgh Award volunteering.
The girls, all aged 14 and pupils at Ballakermeen High School, chose to support environmental charity Beach Buddies while working towards their Bronze award.
Using litter pickers, gloves and hand gel provided by the charity, the group meets each week to clean parks, footpaths and pavements around Douglas town centre, the outskirts of the town and Millennium Oak Wood.
Their clean-up sessions have been co-ordinated by one of the girls’ mothers, Amanda Cafearo.
Geneva said: ‘We really like what Beach Buddies does and this was a good opportunity to get involved.’
Halle added: ‘It’s actually really good fun. We’ve genuinely enjoyed doing it and lots of people – complete strangers – have said some very kind things to us.’
Tara said the project had changed her perspective on litter.
‘I never realised picking up litter would be so enjoyable,’ she said. ‘It makes you feel good knowing you’re helping make a difference.’
Zara agreed, adding: ‘It’s been a really nice thing to do. I never thought it would be something I’d enjoy so much.’
The girls are working towards completing 26 hours of volunteering to achieve their Bronze Duke of Edinburgh Award. Many participants later continue to complete the Silver and Gold awards.
Beach Buddies founder Bill Dale praised their efforts.
‘These girls are setting a fantastic example,’ he said. ‘You can see they have genuinely enjoyed it and that taking part has made them think more about the environment and wildlife and how we can all do something together to make things better.’
Beach Buddies has supported hundreds of teenagers completing their Duke of Edinburgh volunteering since the charity was founded in 2006.