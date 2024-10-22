John Kirk, of Springfield Road in Douglas, admitted the offence and was also ordered to pay £125 prosecution costs by Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood.
Prosecuting advocate Peter Connick told the court that police were called to the Creek Inn on the quay in Peel on September 21, at 10.50pm.
Kirk was outside, having been asked to leave the pub.
When police officers arrived, he was abusive, saying: ‘F*ck you, you f*cking p*ick.’
Kirk was said to have been leaning towards an officer and a brief struggle ensued.
He was subsequently arrested and taken to police headquarters.
After being charged, he said: ‘I’m sorry for being d*ck.’
Defence advocate Emily Brennan said that the prosecution facts were accepted and asked for credit to be given for her client’s guilty plea.
Ms Brennan said that Kirk had spent a night in the cells after his arrest and wanted to apologise to the court.
The advocate said that her client had been drinking and things had gotten out of hand.
Ms Brennan said that Kirk had been to the Creek many times previously and this was the first time anything like this had happened.
Deputy High Bailiff Ms Braidwood told the defendant: ‘It’s clear you’d had far too much to drink. If you’re told to quit licensed premises you leave.’
Kirk agreed to pay the fine and costs at a rate of £100 per week.