Tonight (Thursday)
- Saddleoke with Ray Sloane at The Saddle, Douglas.
- Uncharted Tracks with Adam Kelly, Daniel Looney and Mike Roberts at Quids Inn, Douglas, 8pm.
- Ramsey Folk Club singaround at the Buffs (R.A.O.B) Club, Derby Road, Ramsey, 8pm to 11pm.
Tomorrow (Friday)
- Albertoke with Ray Sloane at The Albert, Douglas.
- Jamie’s Cheesy Disco at the Union, Castletown.
- Chris Sullivan sax night at the Coast Bar and Brasserie, Douglas, 7pm.
- Alex Harris at the Riddler Under The Nest, Port Erin.
- Karaoke and Disco at The Central, Ramsey, 8pm.
- Karaoke FM at the Front Porch, Douglas, 8pm.
- 80s hits at the Railway Inn, Douglas, 8pm to midnight.
- Traditional music session at The Mitre, Ramsey, 8.30pm.
- Acoustic Generations at the Sidings, Castletown, 9pm.
- Ian Thompson at the British, Douglas, 9pm.
- Thomas Baker at Sam Webb’s, Douglas, 9pm to midnight.
- Hwyves at Quids Inn, Douglas, 9:15pm.
- Eoin Molyneux at Frank Matcham’s, Douglas, 9:30pm.
- Karaoke and dancing in Second Venue above the Nags Head, Douglas.
- Music and dancing in the Bench nightclub, Douglas, from 10pm.
Saturday
- Manx Punx All Dayer at the Outback, Douglas, featuring acts such as Incisions, Plot32, The Martin Family Band, Smoking Fingers and Half Naked Headline.
- John Gregory at Port Erin Beach, 1.30pm to 2.30pm.
- Toby Higgins at Henderson and Glass, Douglas, 4.30pm.
- Jamie’s Cheesey Disco at the Creek, Peel.
- Alex Harris at Frank Matcham’s, Douglas.
- Karaoke and disco/dance tunes at The Central, Ramsey, 8pm.
- Red Hot Chilli Yessirs at Port Erin Beach, 8pm.
- Eoin Molyneux at Black Dog Oven, Peel, 8pm.
- Ian Thompson at O’Donnell’s, Douglas, 8pm.
- Trevor John Shimmin at Henderson and Glass, Douglas, 8pm to 10pm.
- Rebirth Download at Mad Jack’s, Douglas, 9pm to 1.30am.
- Toby Higgins at the Whitehouse, Peel, 9pm.
- Brace Brace at Sam Webb’s, Douglas, 9pm to midnight.
- Harvey Mushman at Quids Inn, Douglas, 9.15pm.
- Penthouse Dive at Jaks Bar and Smokehouse, Douglas.
- Music and dancing in Second Venue above the Nags Head, Douglas.
- Music and dancing in the Bench nightclub, Douglas, from 10pm.
Sunday
- Toby Higgins at the Terminus Tavern, Douglas, 1pm to 4pm.
- Karaoke at The Central, Ramsey, from 3pm until 7pm.
- Karaoke Stars at the Quids Inn, Douglas, from 3.15pm.
- Eoin Molyneux at Quids Inn, Douglas, 7.45pm.
Tuesday
- Singaround at The Manor, Douglas, 8pm.
Wednesday
- Karaoke Stars at Quids Inn, Douglas, 8pm.
- Traditional music session at O’Donnell’s, Douglas, 8.30pm.