Tonight (Thursday)

- Saddleoke with Ray Sloane at The Saddle, Douglas.

- Uncharted Tracks with Adam Kelly, Daniel Looney and Mike Roberts at Quids Inn, Douglas, 8pm.

- Ramsey Folk Club singaround at the Buffs (R.A.O.B) Club, Derby Road, Ramsey, 8pm to 11pm.

Tomorrow (Friday)

- Albertoke with Ray Sloane at The Albert, Douglas.

- Jamie’s Cheesy Disco at the Union, Castletown.

- Chris Sullivan sax night at the Coast Bar and Brasserie, Douglas, 7pm.​

- Alex Harris at the Riddler Under The Nest, Port Erin.

- Karaoke and Disco at The Central, Ramsey, 8pm.

- Karaoke FM at the Front Porch, Douglas, 8pm.

- 80s hits at the Railway Inn, Douglas, 8pm to midnight.

- Traditional music session at The Mitre, Ramsey, 8.30pm.

- Acoustic Generations at the Sidings, Castletown, 9pm.

- Ian Thompson at the British, Douglas, 9pm.

- Thomas Baker at Sam Webb’s, Douglas, 9pm to midnight.

- Hwyves at Quids Inn, Douglas, 9:15pm.

- Eoin Molyneux at Frank Matcham’s, Douglas, 9:30pm.

- Karaoke and dancing in Second Venue above the Nags Head, Douglas.

- Music and dancing in the Bench nightclub, Douglas, from 10pm.

Saturday

- Manx Punx All Dayer at the Outback, Douglas, featuring acts such as Incisions, Plot32, The Martin Family Band, Smoking Fingers and Half Naked Headline.

- John Gregory at Port Erin Beach, 1.30pm to 2.30pm.

- Toby Higgins at Henderson and Glass, Douglas, 4.30pm.

- Jamie’s Cheesey Disco at the Creek, Peel.

- Alex Harris at Frank Matcham’s, Douglas.

- Karaoke and disco/dance tunes at The Central, Ramsey, 8pm.

- Red Hot Chilli Yessirs at Port Erin Beach, 8pm.

- Eoin Molyneux at Black Dog Oven, Peel, 8pm.

- Ian Thompson at O’Donnell’s, Douglas, 8pm.

- Trevor John Shimmin at Henderson and Glass, Douglas, 8pm to 10pm.

- Rebirth Download at Mad Jack’s, Douglas, 9pm to 1.30am.

- Toby Higgins at the Whitehouse, Peel, 9pm.

- Brace Brace at Sam Webb’s, Douglas, 9pm to midnight.

- Harvey Mushman at Quids Inn, Douglas, 9.15pm.

- Penthouse Dive at Jaks Bar and Smokehouse, Douglas.

- Music and dancing in Second Venue above the Nags Head, Douglas.

- Music and dancing in the Bench nightclub, Douglas, from 10pm.

Sunday

- Toby Higgins at the Terminus Tavern, Douglas, 1pm to 4pm.

- Karaoke at The Central, Ramsey, from 3pm until 7pm.

- Karaoke Stars at the Quids Inn, Douglas, from 3.15pm.

- Eoin Molyneux at Quids Inn, Douglas, 7.45pm.

Tuesday

- Singaround at The Manor, Douglas, 8pm.

Wednesday

- Karaoke Stars at Quids Inn, Douglas, 8pm.

- Traditional music session at O’Donnell’s, Douglas, 8.30pm.