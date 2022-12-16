A fisherman has been convicted of common assault after a trial after he punched a 17-year-old in Peel.
Jason Craig Quayle got into an argument with the teenager near the skate park at Marine Parade and told him: ‘I’ll take your head off.’
Quayle, who is 24, is already subject to a suspended sentence, imposed in June after he spat in the face of a police officer.
Magistrates adjourned sentencing until January 26 for a probation report to be prepared.
Prosecuting advocate Roger Kane told the court Quayle was sitting near the skate park on Peel promenade on June 16 at 11.30pm with a female.
The victim was walking past with his brother and a friend when he said Quayle shouted: ‘What are you looking at?’
The 17-year-old responded, saying: ‘You.’
This prompted Quayle to say: ‘I’ll take your head off,’ then square up to him, before punching him on the side of the face.
Quayle, who lives at Reayrt Ny Chrink, Crosby, was later arrested for the assault and when interviewed, handed in a prepared statement.
He said there had been a verbal argument initially and that the victim had swung a fist at him.
Quayle claimed he had responded by using an open palm.
He pleaded not guilty to common assault in court but was found guilty in summary court after a trial.
Mr Kane asked the court to consider £1,275 prosecution costs.
The court heard that Quayle had had alcohol issues in the past and had received help from the drug and alcohol team but had now been discharged.
He was said to have been through a difficult year with his mental health but had got a new job on a fishing boat.
Defence advocate Paul Glover said that Quayle would lose his new job if he is sent to custody and that there has been great improvement in his behaviour since the suspended sentence in June.
Magistrates ordered that the probation report consider all sentencing options, including custody.
Bail continues in the sum of £500 with a condition to contact probation services.