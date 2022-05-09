Fisherman who spat in the face of a police officer is warned he could be sent to prison

A 24-year-old fisherman has admitted spitting in the face of a police officer after a row at Shoprite in Peel.

Jason Craig Quayle threw a crisp stand onto the floor in the Michael Street store after staff refused to sell him alcohol.

He pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer, resisting arrest, threatening behaviour, and possessing cannabis and will be sentenced on June 16 after a probation report has been prepared.

Prosecuting advocate Hazel Carroon told the court that Quayle, who lives at Reayrt ny Chrink in Crosby, went into Shoprite on April 5 at 1.40pm.

He approached the checkout with alcohol and told a member of staff that he had smashed a couple of bottles in the shop.

Quayle was said to have appeared drunk so the staff member asked him if he had been drinking and he replied: ‘Yeah, I’ve had three.’

He was refused the sale and then became aggressive.

The shop manager came to speak to him but Quayle continued to ask why he could not be served.

He then reached under the checkout’s plastic screen and raised his middle finger to the staff before hitting the screen.

Quayle walked out but on the way grabbed a crisp stand and threw it onto the floor, shouting as he left.

At 3.45pm he returned to the shop, while a police officer was upstairs taking details of the original incident.

Quayle again approached the checkout, this time with a crate of beer.

The manager refused to sell him the alcohol again and Quayle shouted: ‘I’m 24. I’m over 21. Nobody here knows the law.’

The police officer came downstairs but Quayle then ran off.

He was found in Queen’s Street a short time later and was described as having glazed eyes, slurring his words, and smelling of alcohol, and was subsequently arrested.

As he was being taken to a police van a struggle ensued as Quayle swore at officers and thrust his head towards them but made no contact.

He was put on the ground and a search found cannabis in his pocket.

At police headquarters he continued to be aggressive and then spat in the face of an officer with the spittle landing on his nose and glasses.

During an interview Quayle remained silent.

Quayle was fined £750 in January for provoking behaviour after an incident involving a homophobic comment outside Peel Town Hall.

In July 2020 he was jailed for 16 months after headbutting a police officer while he was subject to a suspended sentence.

Defence advocate Ian Kermode asked for a probation report to be prepared before sentencing.

Deputy High Bailiff James Brooks ordered that the report consider all sentencing options, including custody.