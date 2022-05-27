Five charged with drug-related offences

Five people have appeared in court charged with drug-related offences.

Blayne Mason Niall Brian Quinn, aged 21, of Archallagan Terrace, Foxdale, is charged with five counts of being concerned in supply of drugs, two counts of importing drugs to the island, two counts of attempting to possess drugs with intent to supply, and one count of entering into an arrangement.

He was represented in court by advocate Stephen Wood.

Ivan Hufana, aged 19, of Albany Road, Douglas, is accused of two counts of importing drugs to the island and two counts of possessing drugs with intent to supply.

He was represented by advocate Peter Taylor.

Aaron Kingsley Underwood, aged 18, of Ridgeway Road, Onchan, is charged with two counts of being concerned in the supply of drugs.

He was represented by advocate Ian Kermode.

James Scott Pringle, aged 24, of Cronk Drean, Douglas, is accused of one count of being concerned in the supply of drugs.

He was represented by advocate Deborah Myerscough.

Alex Leigh Gelling, aged 26, of Hope Street, Douglas, is charged with entering into an arrangement.

She was represented by advocate Peter Russell.

The offences are alleged to have been committed between March 2019 and August 2020.

Prosecuting advocate Chrissie Hunt said that the charges had come as the result of a long-running investigation.

Pleas are yet to be entered.