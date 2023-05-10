A second time drug-driver has been fined £1,500 and banned from driving for five years.
Joshua James Glover pleaded guilty to driving under the influence of cannabis as well as possessing 6.1 grams of the drug.
Magistrates also fined him £300 for the cannabis possession and ordered him to take an extended test at the end of his ban.
Prosecuting advocate Hazel Carroon told the court that police were on patrol on January 6, at 7.45pm, when they saw Glover getting out of a car at Woodbourne Square in Douglas.
The 22-year-old, who lives at Bucks Road in Douglas, had parked behind the Woodbourne pub.
Another person was seen going to the car but then quickly leaving.
Glover then drove out of the lane but then left the car again when he saw the police.
He was spoken to by officers and a drug wipe test proved positive for cannabis.
A search of the vehicle found 6.1 grams of the drug, which police valued at £122.
Glover was taken to police headquarters where he gave a sample of blood which was sent for analysis, and later produced a reading of 2.5.
The legal limit for cannabis is two.
During a police interview, Glover admitted the drug found was for his own personal use and confirmed he had driven the car.
He said that he had smoked cannabis the night before but not on the day he was arrested.
dealer
Glover admitted that he had bought the drug from the other male who had been seen approaching the car, saying he had paid £120 for seven grams, but did not identify the dealer.
On February 9, Glover was fined £1,250 by magistrates and banned from driving for two years, after admitting driving while under the influence of benzoylecgonine, a metabolite of cocaine, an offence which was committed in October 2022.
Defence advocate Ian Kermode said that his client was still paying that fine at a rate of £100 per month.
Mr Kermode reiterated that Glover had smoked cannabis the night before he drove, which he said was perhaps why the reading was only just over the legal limit of two.
The advocate said that his client had been struggling with anxiety issues which he had used cannabis for.
Magistrates also ordered Glover to pay £125 prosecution costs.
He will pay all amounts at the rate of £100 per month after he has paid his previous fine.