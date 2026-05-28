A former businessman and father of 10 has been jailed for more than seven years after bringing almost half a kilogram of cocaine to the island.
Nigel Mullan, 48, concealed a package inside the door panel of a hire car, but his smuggling operation unravelled when a police sniffer dog searched the vehicle at the law enforcement shed at Douglas harbour.
Mullan, who previously ran a removals business in Glasgow, appeared at the Court of General Gaol Delivery for sentencing on Thursday after earlier admitting producing cocaine.
Prosecutor Kathryn Johnson told the court that Mullan arrived in Douglas from Heysham on October 16 last year. He was driving a hired Ford Kuga and was accompanied by a female passenger.
However, it later emerged that the company had been dissolved in 2023.
The female passenger, who was not charged with any offence, told officers she had been paid £250 to accompany Mullan on the trip.
A police sniffer dog indicated interest in one of the vehicle’s doors and a subsequent search uncovered a package hidden behind a panel.
The package was analysed and found to contain 492.4g of cocaine with an estimated street value of £49,240.
Mullan was arrested and provided a prepared statement denying any knowledge of the drugs. He was later charged with producing cocaine.
Ms Johnson told the court that Mullan had previous convictions, although none related to drugs. She argued that while he acted as a courier, his role was more significant because he had organised the hire car and travel arrangements.
In mitigation, advocate Lawrie Gelling said her client was a father of 10, with six children under the age of 18.
Miss Gelling said that after previously being a successful businessman, her client had fallen on hard times.
She said: ‘He experienced a turbulent time with his family and he was under financial pressure. He took an opportunity to make some quick cash which was poor judgment.’
Miss Gelling added that Mullan had been acting under the direction of others.
She said: ‘He is now trying to rebuild a relationship with his children and is trying to better himself while in custody.’
Deemster Graeme Cook expressed disappointment that a man who had once run his own business had turned to crime.
He told Mullan: ‘It is very sad to see you go from running a profitable business to doing what you did. You are not a vulnerable person and it is a shock and surprise you have been brought into this by personal circumstances.
‘You will now miss substantial parts of your children growing up, which is all down to your own foolishness.’
Mullan was jailed for seven years and three months. Once released, he will be banned from returning to the island for five years under an exclusion order.