A by-election is set to be held by Douglas City Council following the resignation of one of its councillors.
Janet Thommeny served on the local authority for 10 years, representing residents of the North Ward.
She was first elected to the council in 2016 and, after re-election in 2021, was appointed as mayor in 2022 – a position she held for a year.
A by-election will be held to fill the seat with nominations opening on June 10. In the event of a contested election, polling will be held on July 16.