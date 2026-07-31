A former Co-op manager has denied charges of breaching Manx immigration laws by allegedly facilitating the employment of four non-UK nationals.
Zawar Hussain, 39, appeared at the Court of General Gaol Delivery on Friday, where he pleaded not guilty to four counts of facilitating a breach of immigration law.
Mr Hussain, the former manager of the Co-op store in Crosby, is accused of arranging for migrants from Pakistan to work at the store between August 2023 and September 2025.
The prosecution alleges that, in some cases, confirmation of employment letters were dated months before interviews had taken place.
It is also alleged that Mr Hussain, formerly of Castletown but now living at an address in Douglas, was unable to demonstrate that the resident labour market test had been satisfied during the recruitment process.
In one case, prosecutors claim an individual was employed without being interviewed.
Mr Hussain previously entered not guilty pleas in the lower courts before the case was committed to the Court of General Gaol Delivery.
He is representing himself. A five-day trial has been listed to begin on April 4, 2027.
He was granted conditional bail, with a £20,000 surety provided by his wife.
His bail conditions include residing at his Castletown address, surrendering his passport and not contacting a number of prosecution witnesses.
He must also not enter the Crosby Co-op store or Douglas mosque.
A pre-trial review is due to take place on October 16.