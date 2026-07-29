George Sharpe, 68, was reported missing on Sunday, July 19, and was found later the same day at South Barrule Plantation.
A stage of the inaugural Isle of Man Hill Rally was cancelled because of the emergency, while police also appealed for information about a vehicle seen in the area on the Sunday morning as part of their search.
The inquest was opened on Wednesday by Coroner James Brooks, who confirmed Mr Sharpe's body had been discovered at the plantation.
Mr Sharpe had suffered injuries, but a post-mortem examination has yet to establish the medical cause of death. Samples have been taken for toxicology analysis and it is believed he died between 11pm on July 18 and 6am on July 19.
A spokesperson for the Isle of Man Constabulary previously said: 'We can confirm that the death is not being treated as suspicious.
'The next of kin and family have been informed and our thoughts are with those affected.'
Mr Brooks said inquiries were continuing, meaning the inquest would have to be adjourned until a later date.
He said the necessary toxicology samples had now been taken, allowing Mr Sharpe's body to be released to his family so funeral arrangements could be made.
He added: 'My condolences go out to Mr Sharpe's family on their sad loss.'
An inquest is held to establish who died, and when, where and how they died.