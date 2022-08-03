Subscribe newsletter
A 28-year-old Douglas man has admitted burgling a pub for which he used to work.
James Simon Paul Webb is a former employee of Brendan O’Donnell’s in Castle Street in Douglas.
He also admitted possessing cannabis.
Prosecuting advocate Rachael Braidwood told the court that the offence had been committed between July 16 and 18 and that Webb had knowledge of how to commit the burglary, having worked at the pub previously.
Ms Braidwood said that £5,000 had been taken, gloves had been used, and clothing and keys had been dumped afterwards, so there had been a significant element of planning.
The prosecutor submitted that the case was suitable for summary court sentencing.
Defence advocate Deborah Myerscough agreed and asked for a probation report to be compiled before sentencing.
Ms Myerscough said that Webb, who lives at Central Promenade, suffered from mental health issues and a psychiatric report would also be prepared.
High Bailiff Jayne Hughes accepted summary court jurisdiction and ordered that the probation report consider all sentencing options, including custody.
Bail was granted in the sum of £500 with a condition to contact probation.