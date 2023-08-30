A former House of Keys candidate this week denied possessing indecent images of children and importing a child-like sex doll to the island.
David Anthony Fowler is accused of having 49 indecent images, with 48 of them assessed at the lowest level of severity.
The 55-year-old, who lives at Howstrake Drive in Onchan, will now face a pre-trial review on October 24, when a summary court trial date will be set.
Prosecuting advocate Rebecca Cubbon told the court that a search warrant was executed at the defendant’s home on May 19.
It is alleged that the images and the doll were found during the search.
We previously reported that Mr Fowler is charged with five counts of possessing indecent photos and one count of procuring a postal package to be sent containing an obscene article, namely the child-like sex doll.
The images have been assessed under the Copine scale which measures severity from one to five, with five being the most severe.
Forty-eight were assessed at level one, with one at level two, and they are alleged to show pre-pubescent girls.
Prosecutor Ms Cubbon submitted that the case was suitable to remain in summary court for trial, due to the number of images and their levels.
Mr Fowler was represented in court by advocate Paul Glover who agreed that a trial should take place in the lower court.
Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood accepted summary court jurisdiction.
Mr Fowler ran for MHK in the constituency of Middle in 2021 but finished last of five candidates with 163 votes.
He also stood for election in 2016.
Bail continues in the sum of £500 with conditions that Mr Fowler live at his home address, not enter or loiter around any educational establishments or associate with any child under 16, not to leave the island without court consent, and with computer restrictions in place.