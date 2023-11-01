A former soldier who fought in Ukraine has been given a suspended sentence after head-butting a manager at the Co-op.
Bogdan Ryzhuk shouted ‘Drink Drink Drink’ and broke a plastic partition after being refused service at the Duke Street store.
The 29-year-old was eventually restrained by a bouncer from the pub across the road.
Magistrates sentenced Ryzhuk to six weeks’ custody, suspended for six months, and also gave him a six month licensing ban.
He must also pay £150 to the Co-op for the screen and £100 compensation to each of two Co-op employees.
We previously reported that Ryzhuk, who lives at South Quay in Douglas, went into the Co-op on July 8, at 8.40pm.
He tried to buy alcohol but was described as unsteady on his feet so staff would not serve him.
Ryzhuk pushed to the front of the queue and began shouting ‘Drink Drink Drink’ repeatedly and pointing at vodka.
He continued to repeat his request but then became more aggressive and started to punch the plastic screen at the counter until it snapped.
Part of the broken screen flew off and hit a female member of staff.
The shop manager then tried to escort Ryzhuk out but he launched his head at him and butted him on the nose.
A doorman from the Front Porch bar across the road then ran over to help and put Ryzhuk in a headlock, restraining him until police arrived.
No lasting injury was caused to either employee.
When interviewed later, Ryzhuk admitted causing damage to the screen but denied butting the manager.
However, he said that alcohol made him aggressive and added: ‘I didn’t intend to hurt anyone. I just hit the screen to show my anger.’
In court, he pleaded guilty to common assault, provoking behaviour and property damage.
The court heard that Ryzhuk, who appeared in court with the assistance of a Ukrainian interpreter, has a previous conviction for being drunk in a public place in January 2023 and a caution relating to an aggravated assault in December 2022.
Defence advocate James Peterson said: ‘Mr Ryzhuk apologises for his behaviour in the Co-op.
‘He didn’t go in looking to cause trouble. He lashed out at what he presumed to be staff ignoring him.
‘He appreciates that was not the case and that he was not being served because he was drunk.’
Mr Peterson went on to say that Ryzhuk’s difficulties with English had likely not helped the situation.
The advocate referred to a probation report which said that the defendant had come to the island as a result of the war in Ukraine, and had previously been a soldier there, but had suffered injuries.
‘We would submit he carries both physical and emotional scars from that time,’ said Mr Peterson.
‘He fully accepts alcohol being a significant factor in these offences.
‘He has used alcohol throughout his life to self-medicate and manage his feelings.’
The advocate said that Ryzhuk had stopped drinking as he realised it got him into trouble and added that he was now scared to consume alcohol in case he lost control, and was working with Motiv8.
Magistrates also ordered the defendant to pay £125 prosecution costs.
He will pay all amounts at a rate of £50 per month.