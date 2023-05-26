A 30-year-old former sports coach was yesterday committed to the Court of General Gaol Delivery on July 20, charged with a string of sex offences.
Andrew Vernon-Browne is accused of committing buggery with a person under 16, two counts of unlawful sexual intercourse with a person under 16, two counts of gross indecency with a person under 16, and four counts of indecent assault on a person under 16.
He is yet to enter pleas.
Mr Vernon-Browne is now residing at Nottingham Road in Nottingham, but was living in the Isle of Man at the time of the alleged offences.
He was represented in court by advocate Jane Gray who said that committal papers with statements in had not yet been received by the defence.
Ms Gray said that her client will enter pleas to the allegations which could have been heard in summary court on July 20, but all matters will be committed to the higher court, as they are linked.
The allegations are historical and relate to one child.
Bail has previously been granted with a £3,000 surety bond in place and conditions that Mr Vernon-Browne not contact the complainant or witnesses, have no unsupervised contact with anyone under 16, surrender his passport, not to leave the island without court consent, to report twice a week to police headquarters, and not to go to the relevant sports club or its grounds.
Permission was granted for Mr Vernon-Browne to leave the island for one day, on May 30, to collect some belongings from the UK, but he must report to a police station within two hours of his return.