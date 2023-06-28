Four men accused of being part of an organised crime syndicate have been committed to the Court of General Gaol Delivery.
Daniel Graham Moody, aged 35, of Meadowfield Close, Merseyside; Leroy Stephen McHarrie, aged 23, of Nursery Avenue, Onchan; James Spotswood, aged 34, of Townsend Street, Birkenhead; and Matthew James Woods, aged 23, of Saddle Road, Douglas, are all charged with being concerned in the importation of cocaine and cannabis to the island.
The allegations are said to involve almost a kilo of cocaine, valued by police at around £100,000, and almost four kilos of cannabis, valued in the region of £78,000.
Mr Moody was represented by advocate Winston Taylor, Mr McHarrie by Paul Glover, Mr Spotswood by Peter Taylor, and Mr Woods by Ian Kermode
All four parties will appear at the higher court on a date to be set.
No bail applications were made for the four defendants and they are remanded at the Isle of Man prison.