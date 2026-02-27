A 33-year-old man has been fined £75 for being drunk in public.
Connor Schofield Shearman admitted the offence and was also ordered to pay £125 prosecution costs.
Magistrates heard that Shearman was arrested outside TK Maxx in the early hours of February 18, and was described as slurring his words and smelling of alcohol.
A charge of resisting arrest was withdrawn.
Defence advocate Stephen Wood said that his client had spent nights in custody, for slurring his speech and smelling of alcohol.
‘He’s perhaps not the only person to be on the Douglas streets slurring his words and smelling of alcohol,’ said the advocate.