Three men have appeared in court charged with being involved in importing cocaine and cannabis to the island.
Leroy Stephen McHarrie, aged 23, of Nursery Avenue, Onchan; Daniel Graham Moody, aged 35, of Meadowfield Close, Birkenhead; and Matthew James Woods, aged 23, of Saddle Road, Douglas, are all jointly charged with the offences which are alleged to have been committed in June last year.
Prosecuting advocate Barry Swain told the court that the allegations involve almost a kilogram of cocaine, valued by police at around £100,000, and almost four kilograms of cannabis, valued in the region of £78,000.
The prosecutor said that the allegations related to an organised crime syndicate.
All three defendants appeared in court via video link from the prison.
Mr Moody was represented by duty advocate David Clegg who asked for an adjournment until April 25, to allow time for the defendant to consult an advocate.
An application for bail was refused by High Bailiff Jayne Hughes.
Mr McHarrie was represented by duty advocate Casey Houareau who also asked for the same adjournment. He made no bail application.
Mr Woods was represented by Ian Kermode and is due for committal to the Court of General Gaol Delivery on May 25. He made no bail application.