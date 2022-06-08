Four charged with importing drugs to the island

Four people have appeared in court charged with importing class A drugs to the island.

Kyle Brian Molyneux, aged 26, in the care of the prison, appeared in court via video link from the prison charged with two counts of being concerned in importing cocaine to the island and one count of being concerned in importing heroin to the island.

He is also charged with conspiracy to remove £34,650 in cash from the island and attempting to import heroin to the island.

He was represented in court by advocate Stephen Wood and is yet to enter pleas.

Kirsty Louise Quilliam, aged 39, of Hillside Terrace, Douglas, is charged with being concerned in importing cocaine to the island, importing cannabis to the island, and supplying cocaine.

She is yet to enter pleas.

She was represented in court by advocate David Reynolds.

Thomas James McBurnie, aged 24, of Koinney Avenue, Douglas, pleaded not guilty to being concerned in importing cocaine to the island and possessing cocaine with intent to supply.

He was represented in court by advocate Paul Rodgers.

Matthew James Woods, of Alder Road, Pulrose, is charged with being concerned in importing cocaine to the island and possessing cocaine.

He was represented in court by advocate James Peterson and is yet to enter any pleas.

The advocates for Mr Molyneux, Ms Quilliam, and Mr Woods asked for an adjournment until June 28 to make inquiries about further evidence.

High Bailiff Jayne Hughes declined summary court jurisdiction for Mr McBurnie and committal proceedings will be held on July 28 for him.

Bail was granted for Mr McBurnie, Ms Quilliam and Mr Woods, with a condition not to leave the island without court consent.