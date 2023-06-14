Four men have had their committal to the Court of General Gaol Delivery delayed.
Daniel Graham Moody, aged 35, of Meadowfield Close, Merseyside; Leroy Stephen McHarrie, aged 23, of Nursery Avenue, Onchan; James Spotswood, aged 34, of Townsend Street, Birkenhead; and Matthew James Woods, aged 23, of Saddle Road, Douglas, are all charged with being concerned in the importation of cocaine and cannabis to the island.
The allegations are said to involve almost 1kg of cocaine, valued by police at around £100,000, and almost 4kg of cannabis, valued in the region of £78,000.
They were due to be committed to the higher court on Tuesday (June 13), however the court heard that the committal papers had only recently been passed to the defence advocates.
Mr Moody was represented by advocate Winston Taylor, Mr McHarrie by Paul Glover, Mr Spotswood by Peter Taylor, and Mr Woods by Ian Kermode.
All four advocates asked for committal proceedings to now take place on June 27, to allow time for them to review the committal papers.
No bail applications were made for the four defendants and they are remanded at the Isle of Man prison.