Two men facing fraud and theft allegations have been committed to the Court of General Gaol.
Glen Cooper, aged 52, of Helm Road, Bowness-on-Windermere, pleaded not guilty to four counts of theft, one of forging a document with intent to deceive, and one of fraud by false representation.
The total value of the allegations against Mr Cooper is in the region of £645,000.
David Hewitt, aged 50, of Clover Avenue, Peel, pleaded not guilty to five counts of fraud and three counts of theft.
The allegations against Mr Hewitt involve a sum of the region of £132,000.
They appeared before magistrates on Thursday. They will be committed to the Court of General Gaol Delivery on January 26.
Bail continues for Mr Hewitt with conditions to live at his home address and not to leave the island without court consent.
No bail application was made for Mr Cooper and he is remanded in custody.