‘Friendly’ offender spent a night in police cells after throwing a bottle outside Marks & Spencer

A 52-year-old man who was swearing in Strand Street and threw a bottle of cider has been given a conditional discharge.

Ralph John Walker admitted being drunk and disorderly after being arrested on May 20 and spending a night in police cells.

Prosecuting advocate Chrissie Hunt told magistrates that police were called at 3pm to the main street in Douglas after a report of a man throwing a bottle outside Marks and Spencer.

When officers arrived they found Walker slumped against a pillar there.

He swore at police several times and was described as slurring his words and having glazed eyes.

Half a bottle of Strongbow cider was nearby.

Walker continued to swear as he was transported to police headquarters and remained in custody overnight.

A probation report said that Walker was well-known to the court and was alcohol dependent.

The report said: ‘When he’s sober he’s a gentleman, when he’s drunk he’s very different.’

Walker’s probation officer said that he had taken him to see a GP and asked for medication to help reduce his drinking but this had been refused.

However, it was said that probation intended to try this again.

Walker, who lives at Derby Road in Douglas, said that he could not recall his arrest but that he was willing to work with the drug and alcohol team.

The report said that Walker did not steal alcohol but was usually given it as people saw him as such a friendly person.

He is already subject to two probation orders.

Defence advocate Peter Taylor said: ‘It is quite clear Mr Walker does need help. He had a night in the cells.’

Mr Taylor said that there was little point in fining his client as he already has outstanding fines of £1,400.

Magistrates’ chair Julian Ashcroft told Walker: ‘We are restricted as to how we can deal with you.’