A 27-year-old has been put on probation and given a restraining order after assaulting a woman.
Joshua Robert Hall pushed open a door with force, which then struck the woman who was inside.
Prosecuting advocate Harry Bellis told the court that Hall was on a bus with the woman on April 28.
They had been friends for around 10 years, but got into an argument.
It was agreed that he would collect his belongings from her address.
Hall initially waited outside, but was then said to have become irate, pushing a door open with force, which struck the woman on the shoulder.
He was then said to have grabbed her upper body, to push her out of the way, before the two became involved in a struggle which ended with Hall on top of the woman.
He was interviewed by police and said they had been in Ramsey getting tattoos, but then got into a row on the bus back to Douglas.
Hall claimed that the woman had then told him he wasn’t getting his property back.
He admitted opening the door and said he might have done so with a bit too much force, but he had not intended it to hit her.
Mr Bellis said that the prosecution was applying for a restraining order.
A probation report said that Hall had not been in court since 2018.
Hall, of Tynwald Street, Douglas, was represented by advocate Helen Lobb, who said the assault was reckless rather than deliberate, and towards the lower end of the scale.
The probation order will run for a year, while the restraining order will last for 6 months.
The defendant will pay the costs at a rate of £20 per fortnight, deducted from benefits.