Christopher Nowak, 45, was arguing with his girlfriend at Oscar’s Bar in Victoria Street, Douglas, on March 27 this year when the victim asked if the woman was okay.
Not long after, Nowak kicked the man in the head, leaving him unconscious.
Nowak, of Colooney’s Lane in Douglas, appeared at the Court of General Gaol Delivery for sentencing on Friday having previously pleaded guilty to assault causing grievous bodily harm.
Sara-Jayne Dodge, prosecuting, told the court the victim was at a nearby table when he heard Nowak and his girlfriend arguing.
The victim asked her if she was okay and Nowak told him to ‘wash his mouth out’ or he would ‘smash his head in’.
Staff asked Nowak to leave the premises, which he did. But later, while waiting at the taxi rank just outside the bar, Nowak threw a punch at the victim who ducked but slipped to the floor and Nowak kicked him in the head.
Ms Dodge played CCTV footage from a taxi’s dashcam which captured the assault and the footage clearly showed Nowak kicking the victim in the head.
She told the court the victim was unconscious for between 30 and 40 seconds and those nearby helped put him in the recovery position.
Ms Dodge said: ‘One taxi driver told police he saw the victim on the floor and was not moving, He thought the man was dead.’
The victim was taken to A&E and was found to have suffered a fractured jaw.
Nowak was later arrested and admitted to assaulting the man during interview. He admitted not knowing the victim and could not explain why he kicked him.
The victim said dental work to fix his teeth would cost £2,319.
In a victim impact statement, the man said: ‘Since this incident I have been in hospital several times to fix my broken jaw. I have been in considerable pain and discomfort.
‘I was unable to work during recovery and I still have to take days off which has had a significant impact on my finances.
‘I lost a stone in weight and I was unable to eat solid food for some time. My jaw has only just healed to allow my dental treatment.’
In mitigation, advocate David Clegg said his client knew he was at real risk of going to prison.
Mr Clegg said it was not a sustained assault, and it was ‘entirely out of character’.
He said Nowak had spoken to his son about violence not being the answer and had to ‘convince his son he was not a hypocrite’ and that he ‘may go to prison’ for his violence.
Mr Clegg said: ‘My client is not a thug and is not ordinarily a violent man. His remorse is absolutely genuine.’
Deemster Graeme Cook said he accepted Nowak was not a thug but that his ‘behaviour had an act of thuggery.
The deemster spared Nowak immediate custody and handed him a 16-month prison sentence suspended for two years with supervision. He has also been ordered to pay the victim £3,000 compensation.