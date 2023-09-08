A 48-year-old man who swore at police and brandished a metal bar above his head has admitted threatening behaviour.
Ian Ronald Goldsmith had previously been charged with affray but that charge was replaced with the threatening behaviour one.
He also pleaded guilty to possessing cannabis.
He will be sentenced on October 19 after a probation report has been completed
We previously reported that police went to Empire Terrace in Douglas where Goldsmith lives, at 10.05pm on August 20.
Armed response officers had been in the area due to another matter but then went to his address after an allegation of a domestic incident.
When they arrived, Goldsmith told them: ‘If you’re going to shoot me in the head you better get it right.’
Goldsmith held a large metal bar above his head as he shouted and swore.
A taser was used in an attempt to restrain him but was ineffective.
He then continued to swear, saying: ‘I’m going to punch youse in the head. You are dead. You don’t know who you’re dealing with.
‘I’m going to take your gun and shoot you in the head.’
He was then restrained using Pava spray.
Goldsmith, who is also known as Goldie, was one of the prisoners who featured in The Best Little Prison in Britain TV series, filmed at the Isle of Man prison.
At police headquarters, the defendant told officers that he had a gram of cannabis in his buttocks.
He then handed in a prepared statement in which he said that police had kicked his door open and he had felt threatened and upset by their actions.
Defence advocate Paul Rodgers asked for a probation report to be prepared before sentencing.
Bail continues in the sum of £500 with conditions to live at his home address and to contact probation and co-operate in the preparation of the report.