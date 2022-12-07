A 23-year-old offender has been fined £300 for possessing £20-worth of cannabis.
Arthur Mangolini admitted the offence and was also ordered to pay £50 prosecution costs.
Prosecuting advocate Hazel Carroon told the court that police detained Mangolini for a drug search on Shore Road on July 16 at 7.05pm.
This was after they received information that he may be in possession of drugs.
One gram of cannabis was found in his pocket, which police valued at £20.
On July 26, Mangolini, who lives at Summerhill Village, Douglas, attended a voluntary interview and admitted the cannabis was his, for personal use.
The court heard that Mangolini had a previous conviction for a higher class of drug earlier in the year.
Defence advocate Louise Cooil asked for credit to be given for her client’s guilty plea and his admissions in interview.
Ms Cooil said that Mangolini was going through a difficult period in his life after a bereavement.
The advocate said it had now been five months since the offence and that Mangolini said he had put that period behind him.