A 23-year-old woman has been fined £275 for being drunk and disorderly in Peel.
Chantelle Taggart appeared before magistrates, admitting the offence, and was also ordered to pay £125 prosecution costs.
The court heard that police were called to Douglas Street, outside the old Post Office, on April 23, by a member of the public, who reported a drunk person being aggressive and pushing someone.
Police arrived and found Taggart in a heated verbal argument with a male.
She was described as slurring her words and, due to the report of a physical altercation, was arrested.
Defence advocate Kaitlyn Shimmin asked for credit for the defendant’s guilty plea.
Taggart, of Anagh Coar Road, Douglas, will pay at a rate of £15 per week.