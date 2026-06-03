Major plans to transform a part of Douglas Promenade with new marine gardens have been put on hold because of concerns over inadequate sea defences.
In July last year, Douglas City Council received planning approval for its £1.4m Marine Gardens renovation scheme.
The local authority's project would include a new children's play area with inclusive equipment and an ‘urban sports’ area, alongside additional seating.
However, the council has now confirmed redevelopment work on the Marine Gardens cannot proceed until adequate sea defences are in place.
Last year, the council unveiled proposals to revamp three seafront gardens, alongside progressing the design stage of a modern flood protection scheme as part of the wider Promenade regeneration project.
However, following further discussions about coastal defence infrastructure, the council has been advised that the Department of Infrastructure (DoI) currently has no plans to extend continuous sea defences along the full length of the Promenade.
Given the increasing frequency and severity of coastal weather events, together with the known vulnerability of the sunken gardens to easterly winds, high tides and storm conditions, the local authority believes it would be premature and financially irresponsible to proceed with significant redevelopment work without certainty over long-term protection for the area.
Council leader Devon Watson said: ‘The Marine Gardens are a vital heritage asset which deserves to be protected and families in Douglas have a right to spaces where their children can socialise and play.
‘The council remains committed to its long-term regeneration, but we also have a responsibility to ensure public money is invested wisely and sustainably for the benefit of residents and visitors alike. Investing in infrastructure only for it to be destroyed and rebuilt every few years is not fair to ratepayers.
‘We have been unsuccessful in our attempts to arrange a meeting with the Department of Infrastructure, but we remain hopeful that a joined-up approach between ourselves and central government will allow us to fully invest in the gateway to the island.’
The original Marine Gardens, constructed in the early 1930s, were intentionally designed below Promenade level to provide shelter from coastal winds.
While historically effective, the design now leaves the gardens increasingly exposed to flooding and wave damage - risks expected to intensify as weather patterns continue to change.
Recent storm damage has highlighted those concerns, including the collapse of part of a wall within one of the gardens earlier this year, while Storm Barra caused significant damage to sections of the sunken gardens in 2021.
The Marine Gardens plans include a shipwreck-themed climbing frame in the Loch Promenade area, adapted for the coastal environment, along with new seating and wheelchair-friendly access.
Approval has also been granted to revamp Queen’s Gardens at the southern end of the Promenade, including a new decked seating area and water feature.
Benches and covered seating are also proposed, while ‘play boulders’ would be installed for children.
The DoI has been approached for comment.