A 33-year-old motorist who was uninsured and untaxed has been fined £810.
Jamie Peter Blair also had his licence endorsed with five points.
The court heard that police received a report of an untaxed Volkswagen LT35 parked in Glen Vine on December 22.
Defence advocate Kaitlyn Shimmin said the van was parked at Blair’s parents’ property for the winter and not being driven.
The advocate said it had been taxed and insured straight after the incident.
Magistrates fined Blair, of Marine Parade, Peel, £650 for the insurance offence and £160 for the licence offence.
He will pay that, plus £50 prosecution costs, at a rate of £20 per week.