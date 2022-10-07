How having half a gram of cannabis cost this offender a total of £550
Subscribe newsletter
Kian Joseph Price had previously been given a conditional discharge for possession of the same drug which he had breached just six days after it was imposed.
Deputy High Bailiff James Brooks revoked that order and fined Price a further £300.
Price was said to have three previous drug-related cautions as well as the conditional discharge, which meant that the matter had to be brought to court.
The court heard how police stopped Price while he was driving a Volkswagen Golf on Whitebridge Road in Onchan on May 30 at 2.40pm, as they reported a smell of cannabis coming from the vehicle.
Price, who lives at Whitebridge Road, told police that he had a small amount of the drug.
Police found 0.5 grams of cannabis, which they valued at £10.
During a voluntary interview he admitted it was his, for personal use.
Defence advocate Kate Alexander asked for credit to be given for her client’s guilty plea and co-operation with the police.
Price said he had gone through a period between March and May when he had been using cannabis more as he was between jobs and had a lack of purpose.
He was also ordered to pay £50 prosecution costs and will pay all amounts at a rate of £250 per month.