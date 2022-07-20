Hungry drink-driver was more than four times the limit

Exterior view of the Isle of Man Courthouse in Douglas - ( Isle of Man Newspapers )

A drink-driver who crashed into a parked car while more than four times the limit has been banned from driving for six years.

Julija Kjamjara was also handed a suspended sentence and fined £1,000 by High Bailiff Jayne Hughes.

Mrs Hughes said that she was suspending the sentence due to the article eight human rights of Kjamjara’s child, as she is a single parent.

The court heard that 44-year-old Kjamjara had slept after she had been out drinking on June 9. She decided to drive to get some food but had collided with a parked car, then been involved in another collision while performing a U-turn.

She failed a breathalyser test with a reading of 152. The legal limit is 35.

Defence advocate Sara-Jayne Dodge asked the court to follow the recommendation of a probation report, for a community service order. ‘Ms Kjamjara accepted the facts at the first opportunity. She has not sought to justify her behaviour,’ said the advocate.

Ms Dodge said that her client had been kept in custody overnight.

The probation report assessed Kjamjara as a low risk of reoffending and of harm to others.

‘She is very anxious about the prospect of going to custody,’ said Ms Dodge.

‘Ms Kjamjara rarely drinks, perhaps [this is why] her tolerance is low.

‘She thought that she was able to drive. She drank from the evening before until the early hours, then woke up hungry.

‘She was told it was going to be a significant wait for food so she made the foolish decision to get in her car.’

The advocate added that her client was from Latvia and was the sole carer for her son.

She also said that Kjamjara would lose her employment in a hotel if she went to custody, and subsequently her accommodation too.

High Bailiff Mrs Hughes told Kjamjara: ‘It was a disgraceful act. You could easily have walked to get food.

‘You should be thankful to Ms Dodge and probation that you are not going to custody.’

Kjamjara, who lives at Palace Terrace in Douglas, was also ordered to take an extended driving test at the end of her ban, and complete a drink-driving rehabilitation course.