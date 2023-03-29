A 62-year-old man has been given a conditional discharge after twice stealing milk and butter from outside a school.
Richard Alan Kewley also stole milk from outside a nearby property.
He admitted three counts of theft and was made the subject of the two-year conditional discharge.
The following day, at 3.30am, dairy products which had been delivered to the school, were again taken.
Mr Swain said that no value had been given for the second theft.
A third theft occurred at Mountain View in Douglas on March 17, when milk valued at £1.60 was taken.
When interviewed by police he answered ‘no comment’ to all questions.
Mr Swain said that, despite the small value of the goods involved, they had been mean offences.
On March 9, Kewley was put on probation for two years for provoking behaviour at Reayrt Ny Baie care home.
Defence advocate James Peterson said of the latest offences: ‘Mr Kewley was struggling for money. He was hungry and regrettably decided to take the items.’
High Bailiff Jayne Hughes ordered that the conditional discharge run alongside the probation order.
Kewley was also ordered to pay £14.62 for the items taken from the school and £1.60 for the Mountain View offence.
He must also pay £125 prosecution costs and will pay all amounts at a rate of £15 per week, deducted from benefits.