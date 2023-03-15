A 59-year-old man has been fined £200 for attempting to breach a licensing ban.
Christopher McEvoy said that he normally brews his own alcohol at home in a gallon drum, but because he had injured his ribs he had been unable to stir it.
He pleaded guilty to the attempted breach but said: ‘Guilty, but with good reason.’
High Bailiff Jayne Hughes heard that McEvoy, who lives at James Street in Douglas, is subject to a licensing ban until November 2023.
Prosecuting advocate Barry Swain told the court that, despite this, McEvoy had gone to the Co-op in Duke Street on March 13 and tried to buy a 70cl bottle of whisky. Staff recognised him and refused the sale.
A second charge, of breaching his bail conditions by making nuisance 999 calls, was found not proved.
Mr Swain said that McEvoy was a constant nuisance, taking up police and court time, and didn’t appear able to help himself.
A probation report said that he was a vulnerable man in need of more support than he is currently getting.
McEvoy gave evidence himself in court and said: ‘I’ve broken my ribs. I make my own alcohol. I’ve got a big gallon drum but I couldn’t stir it, so I couldn’t make it.’