A 24-year-old roofer has been fined £1,050 for being drunk and disorderly and possessing ketamine.
Callum Christopher Misselbrook had the class B drug in his sock but told police he didn’t know it was there.
However, he admitted both offences and was also ordered to pay £125 prosecution costs by magistrates.
Prosecuting advocate Hazel Carroon told the court that Misselbrook was seen by police as he left 1886 bar in Regent Street in Douglas on March 19, at 1.10am.
As officers approached him, he turned and started to run off, but then fell over.
Police detained him for a search but Misselbrook then started shouting and swearing.
The roofer, who lives at Albert Terrace, Ramsey, was warned about his behaviour several times but continued in the same manner, so he was arrested.
At police headquarters, Misselbrook continued to be agitated and as he was strip searched a wrap fell out of his sock.
He told police ‘I’m guilty’ and said that he wanted to be charged and taken to court, so he could leave.
Misselbrook was asked about the wrap in his sock and said he didn’t know how it had got there, saying: ‘It must have been magic. Abracadabra.’
The wrap was later confirmed as ketamine weighing 0.3 grams, valued by police at between £12 and £15.
When questioned about why he had tried to run off, Misselbrook said: ‘I didn’t see the police. I just wanted to go for a jog as I always do.’
Defence advocate Winston Taylor said that his client was still unable to explain how he got the wrap of ketamine in his sock.
He admitted that he had been to 1886 and said that he had drunk two or three pints of beer, but said he felt OK.
Mr Taylor said that it had been a mixed interview, with Misselbrook first saying he was guilty, then making some negative comments.
The advocate asked for credit to be given for the guilty plea in court and said that the ketamine was of low value.
Mr Taylor said that Misselbrook was a roofer who often met clients at licensed premises so asked to spare him a licensing ban.
Magistrates’ chair Lisa Horton told Misselbrook: ‘I’m no fairy godmother and I shall not be waving a wand here.
‘1886 and 1am in the morning are a really bad recipe. The display you were putting on in front of the public was not nice.’
He will pay the fine and costs at a rate of £20 per week.