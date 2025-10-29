A motorist who refused to provide a blood sample has been hit with a £1,600 fine and a five year driving ban.
Prosecuting advocate Hazel Carroon told the court police were called to an accident at West Kimmeragh Road.
Moore’s car had hit the wall and he was the sole occupant.
Officers described him as unsteady on his feet, slurring his words, and smelling of alcohol.
Moore, of Ayre View, Bride, was taken to hospital, where a blood sample was requested, but he again refused.
He was described as argumentative, swearing at officers, despite being warned about his behaviour.
Moore told police: ‘Mind your own f****** business. You’re a bunch of f****** criminals.’
He recently appeared before Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood, pleading guilty to failing to provide a blood sample and threatening behaviour.
Defence advocate James Peterson said his client had no previous convictions, just an unrelated caution, and handed in a letter of reference.
Mr Peterson said Moore had been going through difficulties but accepted responsibility for his actions.
The advocate said his client had lost a close friend in the weeks leading up to the incident and had been grieving.
Deputy High Bailiff Ms Braidwood told Moore: ‘Your behaviour towards the police was completely unacceptable.
‘It seems a little difficult to understand how a man of your age has ended up in this position, when you only have one previous caution.’
He must also pay £125 prosecution costs and will pay at a rate of £10 per week, deducted from benefits.