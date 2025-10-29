A section of the Mountain Road has been closed this morning (Wednesday) following a road traffic collision.
Police said they were called to the incident before 7am, and the road is currently closed between the Bungalow and Ramsey Hairpin.
In a statement, officers said: ‘Police are currently responding to a road traffic collision on the Mountain Road.
‘As a result, the road is closed between the Bungalow and the Hairpin.
‘Please allow extra time to travel and use an alternative route while emergency services are in attendance.’
The closure is likely to cause delays for commuters travelling into work this morning.
Emergency services remain at the scene, and police say further updates will be provided as they become available.